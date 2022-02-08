Why North Lake Powell is much more than a boating destination – hike, bike, or motor

Even after 30 years of exploring everything outdoors, Chad Booth and At Your Leisure are still surprised every week. You get an idea of next week’s adventures below and you can see what they’ve been up to on At Your Leisure, Saturdays at 10:35pm and Sundays at 9pm on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit ayltv.com and find the show on Facebook and Instagram @AYLTV.

1. Sand Mountain to Simpsons Spring The AYL crew join the Lone Peak 4×4 club for a trip from Sand Mountain in Little Sahara Recreation Area to Simpsons Spring Pony Express station. At Orrin Porter Rockwell’s Old ranch the club talks about the legends of the man himself, Porter Rockwell.



2. North Lake Powell- The North Lake Powell region, near Ticaboo, offers all types of adventures. You don’t have to have an ATV, you can explore on an E-bike and view petroglyphs, petrified wood, and dinosaur fossils. Or you can hike the area and experience many different slot canyons. Winter and spring are fantastic times to come and enjoy mild weather.



3. Utah Boat Show & Watersports Expo, Sportsman’s Vacation & RV Show &Salt Lake Off-Road and Outdoor Expo – February is outdoor expo season and for AYL that means boats, RV’s and outdoor toys galore. The Boat show is February 10th-13th, the RV Show is February 17th-20th and the Outdoor expo is February 25th. Come by any of the expos throughout February and find our booth, meet our crew and get your AYL sticker for your next boat or RV.

