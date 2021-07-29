Why new homebuyers are choosing to build in picturesque Traverse Mountain, Lehi

(GTU) – Kellie Little from Fieldstone Homes joined Good Things Utah this morning to talk about the brand new couple taking on the home-building experience in the wide-open space of Traverse Mountain in Lehi.

New couple coming next week

Fieldstone Homes and Good Things Utah are launching a new home build with a new young Utah couple, Cameron and Sarah. This design-motivated couple is eager to begin their journey with the team, choosing to plant roots in the quickly expanding Traverse Mountain area near Lehi.

Traverse Mountain in Lehi, Utah is at the heart of Silicon Slopes. Tech companies and other retail are flocking to this area, making it a second economic center in Utah. Not only do residents have a short commute, but shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes away! They can visit the Outlets at Traverse Mountain, the Terrace at Traverse Mountain, or the museums at Thanksgiving Point. Additionally, Traverse Mountain neighborhoods have scenic, elevated views and close access to American Fork Canyon.

Cameron and Sarah can’t wait to explore Lehi’s almost thirty parks, including a skate park, splash pad, pavilions, picnic areas, playgrounds, sports fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, disc golf, and 23 miles of trails. Coming soon to Lehi is the Dry Creek Reservoir, which will allow residents to paddleboard, canoe, kayak, swim, fish, and more! Other popular spots for families include Thanksgiving Point’s 5 museums, Seven Peaks Fun Center, and the Megaplex theater.

New vs used homes

Cameron and Sarah chose to build NEW in Traverse Mountains.

Not only do you get to pick a floor plan you love, but you get to customize the inside to your personal style. With an existing home in Traverse Mountain, it can be an uphill battle trying to find a home that matches your style. Instead, building a home means you have access to the Fieldstone Design Studio. With Fieldstone you get to select your own flooring, cabinets, countertops, paint, and more.

While some people relish a do-it-yourself project, building a new home means you won’t be forced to do costly repairs yourself. A lot of older homes in Lehi will necessitate repairs that will be pricey, such as roof repairs, HVAC system replacements, and new carpeting. However, a new home comes with brand-new materials, quality appliances, and an outstanding warranty. Now you can just enjoy your new, low-maintenance home.

Follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. Join Fieldstone Homes as they follow a young Utah couple in the complete home-building experience. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series!