Why kids love Fiesta Fun

Looking for a fun and exciting way for you and your kids to spend time together this fall? Kids love to play and parents love a break from the chaos. Let your kid blow off some steam in the jungle-gym and the laser tag arena, while you do some bowling or hoard arcade tickets from your favorite arcade game. Kids will love it and you will too.

Fiesta Fun Center has 20 lanes for bowling, a two-story laser tag arena that is adventure-themed, a large arcade with over 80 games featuring Pac-Man, Jurassic Park, Spongebob Pineapple, Cyclone, Super Bikes, and many more. They have an impressive 18-hole minigolf course with a bonus hole, go-karts, bumper boats, kiddie karts, and batting cages. Then if that is too much fun, appease your appetite at the Barre Grill, an in-house restaurant where you can get anything from pizzas, salads, burgers to fried oreos, and for a limited time, seasonal cinnamon sticks!

If you need a lot of space to host a family or a group of friends, their party rooms can accommodate groups between 20 and 200 people. Fiest Fun Center also has a soft play area indoors that is just perfect for the little ones. Fiesta Fun is a great place for kids to have fun if you live in or are visiting the St. George area. It’s an especially good time of year to experience some fun seeing as its Halloween and Fiesta Fun centers go out of their way to get spooky.

Fiesta Fun Center is daring residents to attempt to “survive the night” at the annual Family Fear Center’s Fiesta Fright. The freakishly Haunted House is open now until October 31st. The two-story haunted house has disorienting strobe lights and thick pumping fog machines that lend to the ambiance. Pop-up scares and mysterious secret doors create an environment oozing with fearful anticipation. Like other haunted attractions, there are a number of different characters that guests can run into, each with their own terrifying ticks.

This story contains sponsored content.