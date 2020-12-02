Why kids and adults love this indoor playground

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Luv 2 Play is an amazing indoor playground located at The Shops at South Town in Sandy. They specialize in fun for kiddos ages 0-12 with dedicated areas for babies and toddlers. The huge indoor playground, arcade, and access to yummy bites let you throw some epic parties. The amazing three-story playground has slides, crawl tubes, ball swings, and more. If these attractions are too much for your younger ones, don’t worry there is an area for toddlers and babies as well.

Luv 2 Play is open daily from 11 am to 8 pm and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sundays. Entry cost for 1-12 years is only $12 and $14 for unlimited playtime. The best part is, adults are completely free. Tale advantage of their Black Friday offers that go from Nov 22 through Dec 31 and include:

50% OFF birthday party packages (This is amazing and won’t happen throughout the year)

25% OFF Family Fun Pack (entry for a family of 3 kids, pizza, fountain drinks, game cards)

20% OFF Gift Cards

$2 OFF coupons for your entire staff. Come play with us!

Visit Luv 2 Play to find out how you can take advantage of these amazing offers.

This story contains sponsored content.