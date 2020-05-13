Why Ken Garff Honda uses iService for car maintenance

It is no secret that the better maintained your vehicle is, the longer it will last. And with as much money as we spend on them, making them last as long as they can is always the goal. But have you ever wondered what the maintenance teams are actually doing when they check out your car?

Ken Garff Honda factory-trained technicians and knowledgeable service team offer a multi-point inspection with the help of iService to make this possible. These multi-point video inspections allow them to take a look at how your Honda is running and catch any problems that it may have or that may be pending. If they see something, you’ll see it too.

The technicians at Honda always check:

Interior and exterior check of lights (headlights, tail lights, brakes hazards, etc.)

Windshield wiper spray, blades, windshield condition

Battery

Check of all fluids – that they are clean and at appropriate levels

Air filter check

Brake lines

Exhaust systems

Checks for leaks or damages

Tire check – usage, tread, depth

Shocks/struts

Brakes condition and more.

Service technicians will list mandatory things that need to be fixed right away for safety reasons. They will then list any maintenance repairs that you can hold off on for the time being. On iService, you can then select which repairs you want by clicking the link sent to you in the text message and following the on-screen prompts\.

Ken Garff Honda was using this tool before the pandemic started. The main reason they started using the iService tool was for transparency, so their customers knew exactly what’s wrong with their car and they’re not being given the runaround.

To schedule a maintenance service or to learn more about iService visit Ken Garff Honda now!

This story contains sponsored content.