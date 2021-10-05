Why Ken Garff Automotive Group can’t stop the We’re Hear For You program

(Good Things Utah) – Ken Garff dealerships and employees have been at the forefront of reaching out to help communities during the pandemic. Today Lorenzo Case is with us to dive a little deeper into what

they’re doing and continue to do.

When COVID hit a year ago, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses

and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff was built on a

heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so we planned 42 days of giving

back to those in the communities they serve.

When they started in May 2020, 21 Ken Garff dealerships and nearly 1700 employees throughout

Utah wanted to make a difference by helping local community members by buying from local

businesses during the pandemic and helping other organizations or people who were hit hard by the

pandemic in the state.

Because Ken Garff Auto has been built on the strength of community service, this is a very natural

step for us. What better way during a pandemic to say We’re Hear For You than to find specific

needs of individuals and organizations and then to give it to them for free to help them out? Ken Garff

recognizes some small businesses may have to lay off employees or close, ending jobs or businesses

permanently, but they can help with specific goods or services.

Since last year, Ken Garff has been able to provide items such as supplies for refugees in Utah County where they bought supplies and filled 160 Blessing Bins to help them adjust to life in Utah.

Ken Garff Automotive Group also provided groceries for seniors, lunches for hospital staff, free tanks of gas for random commuters, flowers for teachers, and free passes to open entertainment venues like Hogle Zoo and much more. This has been so incredible that they’ve gone beyond the original 42 days of giving.



They have helped the Navajo Nation with goods and supplies and been able to surprise a single

mom at Christmas who has breast and ovarian cancer. Along with giving Sub Santa gifts, they were

able to fix her car and put on all new tires.

Ken Garff employees have been incredibly moved and invested in giving back. Through this

pandemic, we are all in this together. They’ve seen the tears and expressions of gratitude firsthand

and it has truly affected each of us for the better.

Go to kengarff.com/hear-for-you and provide information to let us know. The Ken Garff team will then go

through the process of identifying who we can help next because We’re Hear For You.

This story contains sponsored content.