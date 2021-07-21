Why is medical-grade skincare so much better?

There are a few key differences when it comes to medical-grade skincare versus over-the-counter. One of the most notable is that medical-grade skincare is targeted to specific medical conditions and needs, such as acne, wrinkles, sun spots, etc. Medical-grade products are highly recommended for clients to achieve their skin care goals and target specific issues.

Symphony Medical Spa offers specialized formulas that deliver quicker and more impactful transformations and results. From correcting sun damage, pigmentation to preventing, protecting against future damage, Symphony Medical Spa has your skin health covered. The reason Symphony Medical Spa swears by medical-grade skincare products is that they are backed by science. There’s robust evidence for the benefit of the active ingredients used as well as their doses and molecular formulations, so they’re results-driven – effective and predictable.

Dr. Carolyn Forbes is a board-certified physician and serves as owner and operator of Symphony Medical Spa. With over two decades of experience in the field of medicine, she has a comprehensive understanding of the human body, as well as her patients.

This unique Medical Spa is thrilled to offer patients a wide range of nonsurgical treatments to improve their face, skin, and body. Their most sought-after procedures include Three for Me, laser skin resurfacing, body contouring, fat reduction, WarmSculpting, laser hair removal, vaginal rejuvenation, and IPL.

Dr. Forbes has a wide breadth of medical knowledge and uses her experience to tailor unique treatment plans to meet the individual needs and goals of each patient.

