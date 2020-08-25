Why is losing weight so difficult?

The great frustration with every diet and weight loss program is the yo-yo effect. People literally lose thousands of pounds over their lifetime. The problem is that they gain thousands of pounds back again. Dr. Roberts from PUR LIFE Medical joined Good Things Utah today to talk about how PUR LIFE Medical is different than any other program.

It’s different because it isn’t a weight loss program. It’s not a diet. There’s no calorie counting. Nothing like that. At PÜR LIFE Medical, they customize a plan to get your body as healthy as it can be by finding out what is making your weight loss difficult or even impossible. Are your organs bogged down with toxins, infection, parasites, yeast overgrowth? Do you have hormone imbalances, adrenal or thyroid problems, or gut issues? These are some of the issues making it so hard. They find and address these issues by testing you to find your specific issues, then they address them.

Angie is a recent success story from PUR LIFE Medical. Angie came to Dr. Roberts and she was extremely frustrated because she had tried every diet to ever come along, but nothing ever worked. Until she came to PUR LIFE Medical. At PUR LIFE Medical she has lost 98 lbs. When she came in they did some extensive testing and customized a plan for her.

Before Angie’s weight-loss at PUR LIFE Medical, she would be in terrible pain with no energy at all, all day long. “Now I walk 6 miles a day every day. This program isn’t a diet. It’s a lifestyle,’ said Angie. Hundreds of my patients have said the exact same thing. Angie was, fortunately, one of them.

If you are on a weight-loss mission, but can’t seem to trim the fat no matter what program you try, try, go visit Dr. Roberts at PUR LIFE Medical. Allow them to do some testing, find out what the real problem is. Besides that there is no obligation to go any further.

For. limited time, PUR LIFE Medical is offering a 2 for 1 offer for Good Things Utah viewers. You can bring a friend, partner, or spouse. You get a laser lipo session where you will lose 2 to 4 inches in 20 minutes with this device. I know it sounds too good to be true but it really works. Then you will get tested and visit with Dr. Roberts to go over the results of your tests and finally find out what is going on. All of that for 2 people for just $59.

You can take advantage of this offer by calling 801-810-CARE or visit PUR LIFE Medical for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.