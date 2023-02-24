Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — It’s estimated that by 2034, older adults are projected to outnumber children under the age of 18 for the first time in history!

Beyond that, age brings with it a higher risk of the nation’s largest drivers of illness, disability, death, and healthcare costs but, physical fitness brings with it all kinds of health benefits! Physical activity is important at any age, from early childhood when much of our bodies are still growing and developing, to our elder years, to help maintain overall health.

As we age, our bodies change, too, along with our overall health needs. For older adults, regular physical activity becomes one of the most important ways to safeguard your health. Along with improving and maintaining general health, it helps you keep your strength up, improving your ability to maintain your independence for longer.

Adults ages 65 and older should try to get 2 and a half hours of moderate exercise a week, like brisk walking, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity, like hiking or jogging. Two days a week, it’s a good idea to focus on exercises that strengthen your muscles, And about three days a week, you should focus on activities that help you improve your balance.

You can talk to your primary care provider to see what specific physical activity is recommended for you and your individual health needs. They’ll be able to consider your entire medical history and current health, and help you make the best decision.

For most seniors, a great option is visiting one of the Optum Community Centers, where we hold a variety of classes for seniors, with everything from line dancing to chair yoga. It’s a lot of fun, and a great way to get your recommended amount of physical activity during the week.

Check out the class schedule online, even if you’re not an Optum member!

Do you have Questions? Call 1-866-637-5268

