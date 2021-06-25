Why has Optum developed its own mobile clinic?

The Optum Mobile Clinic provides people with personalized care near their homes.

It supports people and physicians by making it easier to get the information needed to treat illnesses and manage care. Each week the mobile clinic travels to physicians’ offices, community centers, shopping areas, and events with partnering organizations like Salt Lake County Aging and Adult Services. The CDC estimated 41 percent of U.S. adults delayed or avoided medical care and preventive screenings. The Mobile Clinic makes it easier for busy people, who may not have time to get to a doctor’s office or take a loved one, to receive the care they need.

Optum members shared that they are more likely to go to a mobile clinic near their home for tests and annual screenings rather than travel to them. A mix of wellness and diagnostic services as well as medical professionals are readily available during one visit at one location reducing travel and wait times.

To find out more visit Optum Mobile Clinic now.

