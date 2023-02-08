Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you someone who loves to give back to the community through acts of service during your free time?

Nicea sat down and talked to Dave Nellis, with America First Credit Union about how they want to help those who have a commitment to community service, leadership as well as academic potential.

The mission of the America First Charitable Foundation is to encourage and administer contributions for educational scholarships. These are awarded based on a student’s commitment to community service as well as leadership and academic potential. They are intended to help America First members pursue post-secondary education and training.

Applicants are required to submit their hours of community service, grade point average, and current transcript. They must also submit a short essay on how their community service exemplifies the credit union philosophy of people helping people. A selection committee consisting of America First employees and representing diverse business, education, and community backgrounds will evaluate the applications and select the recipients.

This will be our fourth year of the program and they are so humbled to be able to make a difference in the community and help students attend college. This year, we’ll be giving away 10 scholarships worth $5,000 each to eligible credit union members who are graduating high school seniors or undergraduate students who are currently enrolled in a two-year, four-year, or technical college or university, and have a passion for serving and helping others.

If this describes you or someone you know, please apply on their website.

*Sponsored Content.