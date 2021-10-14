Why digital equity is so important to Utahn’s trying to take a step forward

(Good Things Utah) – What is Comcast’s new Project UP? In a joint virtual event, Comcast’s national executives today announced expansion efforts to help Utahns gain access to the Internet and increase digital equity. For thousands of Utahns, it was a time of celebration!

Leaders from the state, county and city are working together for digital equity in Utah as they open more free WiFi Lift Zones, connect more families to the Internet at home, and increase speeds for businesses and families across the state. Project UP is Comcast’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

This coincides with Comcast’s 10th anniversary of its Internet Essentials program, which has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people to the Internet at home – most for the very first time. Going forward, Internet Essentials will now include all Federal Pell Grant recipients within its service area, which will enable even more students to stay connected as they continue to pursue degrees at colleges, universities, and technical schools.

The Boys and Girls Club is delighted to work with outstanding corporate partners, such as Comcast, as they connect more Utahns to the Internet. This greatly helps those at Neighborhood House to get online and have digital access for everyone including families and students.

Comcast’s top priorities are connecting people to the Internet at home, equipping safe spaces with free WiFi Lift Zones, and working with a robust network of Non-Profit community organizations, city leaders, and business partners to create opportunities for low-income Americans. Comcast’s $1 billion national commitment will include investments in several critical areas, including additional support for:

Lift Zones, which establish WiFi-connected safe spaces in 35 community centers in Utah and 1,000+ community centers nationwide for students and adults by the end of 2021

New laptop and computer donations

Over $100,000 in digital equity grants for local Utah Non-Profit community organizations to create opportunities for low-income Utahns – particularly in media, technology, and entrepreneurship

Continued investment in the company’s landmark Internet Essentials program.

They agree with Governor Cox, who said, “Comcast’s investment in Utah’s digital connectivity future is remarkable. Helping to close the digital divide so everyone has Internet access in Utah is paramount.”

Comcast is here to help our community neighbors connect to reliable, high-speed Internet access. It helps keep us all moving forward one family, one organization, and one community at a time.

To learn more, visit Comcast Utah.

