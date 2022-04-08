(Good Things Utah) Since the beginning, an active lifestyle through all stages of life has been the goal of Auberge at Aspen Park for its residents. Along with the tight-knit sense of community here, Auberge makes every effort to provide a routine where residents can continue to develop, contribute, and participate with their peers. Regular activities like morning meetings, cooking, baking, and gardening keep minds stimulated while also providing wonderful opportunities for relationship building.

Another great activity residents get to take part in: making and designing a variety of cute products to enjoy and/or sell. Some of the handmade items created in this community include locally-sourced sugar scrubs, soaps, honeys, and much more. From formulating recipes to mixing ingredients, and even designing product packaging, these members of the community are passionate about continuing to build their talents in every aspect during their time with Auberge.

“We break it into small tasks for residents to be able to finish the product,” says Mari Sanchez, Lifestyle Director with Auberge at Aspen Park. “Every single thing has a task for them to do, and we make it as simple as it could be for them to follow through.”

To take a tour of The Auberge at Aspen Park, you can find them in Salt Lake City at 1430 E 4500 S. For more information, visit them online at www.aubergeaspenpark.com.

