Why dental implants are your answer to missing teeth

With a history that spans over 30 years, Stonehaven Dental first began as a single practice by Dr. Bret Tobler along with his two sons. Stonehaven is committed to giving you top-quality care in a pleasant and comfortable environment. There are 10 area locations, all of which are accepting new patients. They provide free exams and X-rays for new patients and most insurance plans are accepted. Their team is dedicated to putting a smile on your face. In a comfortable environment, they focus on treating dental needs as well as educating patients on the importance of maintaining healthy oral health habits. One of the many services they offer is dental implants.

Dental implants unlike dentures and bridges, dental implants are a comfortable, long-term replacement that you can brush and floss just as you would natural teeth. If you are missing one or more of your teeth, dental implants can help you eat, speak and smile confidently again.

Dental implants are threaded titanium posts that are surgically placed into your bone beneath your gums. On top of each post, your dentist places an abutment that connects the implant to the replacement tooth. Replacement teeth, or crowns, are custom-made to match the color and appearance of your natural teeth. But how do you know if you’re a good candidate for dental implants?

If you are missing one or more teeth due to injury, illness or gum disease – you can probably benefit from dental implants! During your visit, your dentist will want to learn more about your dental history, overall health and how you’re currently feeling. But most patients, regardless of age, will benefit greatly from dental implants.

Dental implants provide a foundation for replacement teeth that look, feel and function just like natural teeth, allowing you to speak and eat with ease. They also help to prevent the bone deterioration that occurs when teeth are missing, preserving healthy bone and facial structure. Dental implants provide a foundation for great tooth replacement that is stable and comfortable, giving you the smile you’ve always wanted. They also come at a surprisingly affordable price.

Your treatment may qualify for insurance coverage depending on your plan. If you are uninsured, be sure to check out our Smiles360 Dental Discount Club for generous discounts on many common treatments. The best thing about dental implants is they are easy tp take care of once they have been placed.

Dental implants don’t require you to buy any special products to clean or care for them. There’s no need for cups, cleansing tablets, adhesive, or special flossers. You just brush and floss, just the way you would with your natural teeth. No Embarrassing Slippage Patients with dentures sometimes feel self-conscious about speaking, laughing, or eating in public, as dentures can visibly shift or slip inside your mouth. Dental implants are firmly anchored in place and will never embarrass you.

Dental implants are designed to last for the rest of your life! Visit Stone Haven Dental to learn more or to schedule an appointment.

This story contains sponsored content.