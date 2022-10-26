(Good Things Utah) Daily commutes are getting a little colder, meaning now is the best time to explore all the amazing vehicles from Utah Honda Dealers.

Take control back in the snow with an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) option from their new line-up of dependable rides. Set off in style this winter with sporty and affordable 2023 models including the HR-V, CR-V, Pilot, Passport, Civic, and Ridgeline.

“They look really good. Honda has done a great job with it,” says Scott Harding with Larry H. Miller Honda. “They put a lot of thought into how the consumer is going to experience the vehicle. From the way it looks to the way it operates to the way that it’s reliable and fuel-efficient — all of those things.”

Each of these new additions in the Honda collection is integrated with the most cutting-edge tech and can hold its value like nothing else on the market.

Even better, Utah Honda Dealers are known for low rates so you can rest easy knowing you’re not breaking any budgets.

To learn more and browse new models, go online to UtahHondaDealers.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content