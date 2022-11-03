(Good Things Utah) Looking our best starts with wellness. And this is no different when considering cosmetic surgery.

The Rose Clinic, based here in Utah, prioritizes patients with incredible results while also maintaining their health and safety. Dr. Kevin Rose and Susan Brighton, their newly added Nurse Practitioner, stress the importance of being our healthiest weight before any procedure.

How does not being at our ideal weight affect results? Weight affects our body’s ability to heal and recover after surgery.

Still, losing weight alone can be overwhelming. By combining good nutrition, physical activity, and behavior modifications, the practice’s medically supervised programs are designed for patients to reach their weight loss goals.

They provide each patient with an individualized plan to foster a healthier lifestyle and lead to optimal body weight.

To maximize results even further, they run multiple tests to check for thyroid function, hormone imbalances, and inflammation. This ensures levels are safe to begin programs and have surgery.

“At The Rose Clinic, you’re going to get the best, most up-to-date information about what is out there for plastic surgery.” Dr. Kevin Rose

The clinic, in conjunction with The Rose Spa, manages to stay on top of cutting-edge advancements in the industry, giving patients more options from one of the top plastic surgeons in the state. Both surgical and non-surgical treatments are available to resolve a wide range of aesthetic issues.

During the entire month of November, they’re offering up to $400 OFF their weight

loss packages.

You can call The Rose Clinic at (801) 375-7673 or visit their website at TheRoseClinic.com to schedule.

**This segment contains sponsored content