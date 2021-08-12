Why are youth savings accounts important?

(GTU) – No one can believe it’s already time for kids to go back to school. As you’re filling up your child’s backpack, America First Credit Union wants to help give something extra for your child’s financial backpack.

America First wants to help you plan for your child’s future with our youth accounts. During August for a back-to-school month, if you open a new youth account, we’ll match your initial deposit up to $25. A kid-focused savings account provides your child with a glimpse into how credit unions work and gives them a place to stash allowance and birthday money.

It’s good to teach your children the value of a dollar.

If your child has accumulated funds and you want them to learn about financial planning, you can allow them to grow their money in a savings account. Prioritizing saving and not overspending is a valuable life lesson, one that takes time to learn. Opening a savings account for your child is one of the best ways to introduce that concept early.

Learning sound saving habits at an early age will help your kids better prepare themselves financially for future needs.

Youth savings accounts at America First feature:

No annual fees or minimum-deposit levels

Competitive dividends

Flexible terms

120 locations (and growing)

Free online access

And more

Opening a savings account for your child isn't much different from getting a new account yourself. Just visit any one of America First Credit Union branches or give them a call to get the youth account set up, and you can take advantage of this match.

Go to America First Credit Union now to learn more.