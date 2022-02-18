Why are vans (class B motorhomes) so popular and where can you try one out this weekend?

RVing has experienced a surge in popularity since 2020 – record breaking RV sales and usage. Between families looking for a great way enjoy the outdoors or young professional traveling the country while working remotely. Live and be anywhere in the country with these highly equipped vans.

Benefits of RVing

RV owners enjoy the conveniences and comforts of home on the road. You add more freedom and flexibility to your travel plans – you can hitch up and go anytime. It is an affordable way to travel for all ages – from week-long summer vacations for families to winter escapes for snowbirds and you can even bring your pets.

Why B vans are so popular?

Class B motorhomes or B vans are gaining popularity for their amenities and familiar chassis – it feels like driving your everyday vehicle instead of a bus. They are easy to park and drive around small campgrounds so you have more places you can go. Lots of amenities can be found in these compact RVs – kitchens, bathrooms, beds, gear storage. Some B vans are even equipped to go off-road or to really remote destinations with features like four-wheel drive, off-road tires, rechargeable batteries and solar power systems. You can also stay connected with WiFi extenders and other technology too.

Why you should attend this RV Show?

It’s one of the best time to buy because there are lots of deals with show prices and manufacturer incentives. A huge selection of RVs are in stock and available now for immediate delivery so you can camp sooner. If you’ve been shopping for the perfect RV, now’s your chance to bring it home – more RVs, best selection available in the past two years.

RV shows like these provide an opportunity for current RV owners and first time buyers to see what new models are available.

Check out RVs in person, ask questions, shop for RVs/RV accessories/camping products, learn more about the RV lifestyle and just have fun!

The RV Show opens Thursday at 2:00 p.m., Friday at noon and Saturday and Sunday at 11:00.

Start your RV adventure with General RV?

General RV has been helping families make memories since 1962. Its Draper supercenter is the largest volume motorhome dealer west of the Mississippi River. It carries thousands of RVs – pop-up campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes.

General RV experts can help you find the right RV for your family.

