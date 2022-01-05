Why are so many people moving to Salt Lake City? 5 reasons Utah continues to see rapid growth

(Good Things Utah) – Utah is more than a great place to live; it’s also a great place to buy a new home. Potential homebuyers rushing to plant new roots in the Beehive state are truly spoiled for choices with new neighborhoods and communities continuing to pop up all across the Wasatch Front. Many well-established home builders are fast at work constructing eye-catching single-family homes and uniquely designed townhomes to meet the ever-growing demand. And it’s a good thing they are. As correctly predicted, 2022 is forecasted to be another year of explosive growth.

Why then is Utah so quickly emerging as such an attractive state to move to – and for many, to invest in property? Here are a few reasons:

1. The housing market in Utah is known as a geographic hotspot

Salt Lake City took the No. 1 spot on this year’s top market list. Located on the Northern side of the state, Salt Lake is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream with its close proximity to some of the best skiing, hiking, fishing, and mountain biking in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, remote work has prompted an influx of transplants from California and Colorado looking for affordable homes, low cost of living, and good schools. Lehi, Utah, also known as Silicon Slopes for its booming tech industry, is just 25 miles away from Salt Lake and home to SanDisk, Adobe, and eBay facilities.

Realtor.com named the Salt Lake City housing market at the top of the list for 2022. Utah has a healthy local economy with low unemployment rates of a whopping 2.1% in the November 2021 data vs. 5.1% in the top 100 markets overall. Utah has also experienced job growth.

Tech jobs play a role since often shoppers looking for real estate in these areas are coming from tech centers where real estate is even more competitive, pricey, and sometimes feels out of reach. On average, markets like SLC have a slightly higher share of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) jobs.

2. Residents are looking to work remotely

Even though Utah has a strong local economy and a growing tech scene, data suggests that some workers in these areas may be looking for the best of both worlds. The share of workers applying to jobs with “Remote work” keywords, according to LinkedIn, is above average in the Salt Lake City area at 26.3%.

3. Young households drive demand for some while others draw retirees

On average, Utah’s top market has a slightly higher population share of younger people, aged 25-34. These individuals are crucial for the housing market because household formation and homeownership rise strongly among this group–a force that translates into housing demand wherever they are.

4. Growing markets attract outsiders, especially from big cities

Utah is seen with recent household growth that outpaces the 100-market average. Homebuyers are looking to Utah to relocate.

5. Affordability is relative and getting harder to come by

The Utah market is on the rise but when you look at the overall market, it can be a relative bargain for shoppers from certain areas. Salt Lake City for November median sold price was $515,000 for single-family and $38,500 for Multi-family homes.

With a $215 Median price per sq ft. This is quite a bargain relative to Seattle with a median price of nearly $676,000 and price per square foot of $388. But even Seattle is a comparative bargain to pricey Silicon Valley real estate with asking prices near $1 million and price per square foot at $700 and up. However, with sales prices expected to rise 7.4% for these markets on top of the 14.1%, they increased in 2021, even these affordable areas may not feel like a bargain.

Whether you’re part of the endless stream of transplants trying to find their feet in Utah’s housing market or an established resident looking for a change in scenery, Fieldstone Homes can help you find the right fit for your every need. With 11 new model homes and new communities launching in Daybreak, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Clearfield, and Park City, you’re guaranteed to find something you love.

If you want first dibs on brand new homes in beautiful new Fieldstone communities like South Jordan, then be sure to sign up for their VIP list.

More Fieldstone Homes on Good Things Utah

Follow the HOME Series right here on Good Things Utah every Wednesday at 9 AM. It’s a local show designed for everyone and for the Utah Home lifestyle. Think BOLD. Think Fieldstone Homes.

Visit Fieldstone Homes on ABC4 Utah to watch the complete HOME Series!

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

THis story contains sponsored content.