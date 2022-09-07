(Good Things Utah) The interior of a home should reflect the tastes and personalities of those residing there. There’s a world of possibilities when it comes to designing a space, from traditional to contemporary. For Utah residents, a premier destination for timeless, fashion-forward furniture and décor is Gatehouse No. 1.

Nestled in the heart of Orem, the brand’s 10,000-square-foot showroom and design center offer visitors a one-stop-shop for anything they’ll need to create that dream space. This showroom is chock-full of stunning and one-of-a-kind pieces, from home and kitchen essentials to candles and jewelry.

One of the key furnishings featured by Gatehouse No. 1 this summer is their selection of ottomans. These subtle, yet versatile, pieces can have several uses within a living space.

Depending on the purpose of the living space, ottomans work great as alternatives to tables, footrests, and even casual seating. Pair this ottoman with a designer tray to complete the look, also combining function with style.

Those looking to add more of an accent can use poufs — an upholstered soft cushion made for additional seating and putting one’s feet up to relax.

To learn more and browse its collection, go online to GatehouseStyle.com or visit the store at 672 State Street in Orem.

