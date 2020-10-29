Wholesome Cheesy Cornbread Muffins

Stop following that same old boring cornbread recipe you found on some quirky cooking blog years ago. Do yourself a favor and upgrade to a recipe that makes your family rush to the table and your cheese receptors buzz. These cheddar blasted muffins go perfectly with a hearty soup or a creamy bisque. Combining Cache Valley Creamery’s shredded medium cheddar cheese, some onion, a touch of sugar (plus other usual ingredients), these miniature bites pack a powerful punch and are super simple to make. Follow along with Nicea DeGering as she walks you through this recipe from her own kitchen.

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups cornmeal 
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour 
  • ¾ cup Cache Valley® Shredded Medium Cheddar Cheese, divided
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. Pepper
  • 1¼ cup reduced-fat milk
  • 2 large eggs 
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

Steps

  • PREHEAT oven to 375° F.
  • SPRAY the cups of a muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  • COMBINE cornmeal, flour, ½ cup cheese, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a medium mixing bowl.
  • BEAT milk, eggs, and oil together in another mixing bowl.
  • STIR wet ingredients and green onions into dry ingredients until just mixed.
  • TRANSFER batter to the prepared muffin pan, dividing evenly among the cups. Divide remaining ¼ cup cheese among the tops of the muffins. 
  • BAKE for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffins comes out clean.

For over 75 years Cache Valley has been producing flavorful, rich cheese using only pristine quality ingredients. Cache Valley Creamery is Utah’s #1 Cheese!

