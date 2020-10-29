Wholesome Cheesy Cornbread Muffins

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Stop following that same old boring cornbread recipe you found on some quirky cooking blog years ago. Do yourself a favor and upgrade to a recipe that makes your family rush to the table and your cheese receptors buzz. These cheddar blasted muffins go perfectly with a hearty soup or a creamy bisque. Combining Cache Valley Creamery’s shredded medium cheddar cheese, some onion, a touch of sugar (plus other usual ingredients), these miniature bites pack a powerful punch and are super simple to make. Follow along with Nicea DeGering as she walks you through this recipe from her own kitchen.

Ingredients 1½ cups cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup Cache Valley® Shredded Medium Cheddar Cheese, divided

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. Pepper

1¼ cup reduced-fat milk

2 large eggs

2 tbsp. vegetable oil

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions

Steps PREHEAT oven to 375° F.

SPRAY the cups of a muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

COMBINE cornmeal, flour, ½ cup cheese, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a medium mixing bowl.

BEAT milk, eggs, and oil together in another mixing bowl.

STIR wet ingredients and green onions into dry ingredients until just mixed.

TRANSFER batter to the prepared muffin pan, dividing evenly among the cups. Divide remaining ¼ cup cheese among the tops of the muffins.

BAKE for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffins comes out clean.

This story contains sponsored content.