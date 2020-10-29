Wholesome Cheesy Cornbread Muffins

Stop following that same old boring cornbread recipe you found on some quirky cooking blog years ago. Do yourself a favor and upgrade to a recipe that makes your family rush to the table and your cheese receptors buzz. These cheddar blasted muffins go perfectly with a hearty soup or a creamy bisque. Combining Cache Valley Creamery’s shredded medium cheddar cheese, some onion, a touch of sugar (plus other usual ingredients), these miniature bites pack a powerful punch and are super simple to make. Follow along with Nicea DeGering as she walks you through this recipe from her own kitchen.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup Cache Valley® Shredded Medium Cheddar Cheese, divided
- ¼ cup sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. Pepper
- 1¼ cup reduced-fat milk
- 2 large eggs
- 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
- ¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
Steps
- PREHEAT oven to 375° F.
- SPRAY the cups of a muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- COMBINE cornmeal, flour, ½ cup cheese, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper in a medium mixing bowl.
- BEAT milk, eggs, and oil together in another mixing bowl.
- STIR wet ingredients and green onions into dry ingredients until just mixed.
- TRANSFER batter to the prepared muffin pan, dividing evenly among the cups. Divide remaining ¼ cup cheese among the tops of the muffins.
- BAKE for 12 to 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the muffins comes out clean.
Shopping List
- Cache Valley® Shredded Medium Cheddar Cheese
- Cornmeal
- All-purpose Flour
- Sugar
- Baking Powder
- Salt
- Pepper
- Reduced-fat Milk
- Eggs
- Vegetable Oil
- Green Onions
