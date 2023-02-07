Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, which was founded in 1988. Since that time, we’ve awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations in our service areas, with the mission to support the growth and vitality of our communities.

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is pleased to award the Leonardo a grant of $5,000 to support the Leo-On-Wheels project.

The Leo-On-Wheels project is an educational program by The Leonardo and each school year they take the program on the road across Utah. Leo-On-Wheels is a FREE exploratory science program designed for 7th and 8th-grade students.

The current lesson allows students to investigate the relationship between forces, motion, and energy as they design and construct their own Rube Goldberg machines.

They are always seeking ways to foster resiliency, growth, and development of communities through investment and involvement. By putting funding and resources behind schools and organizations that open the doors of opportunity for learners of all ages.

The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has supported several projects of The Leonardo over the years, with the first one being funded in 2004. The grant amount is $5,000 to support the Leo-On-Wheels program that provides schools with three days of learning focused on critical thinking, creativity, and innovation.

Visit The Leonardo website for additional information.

