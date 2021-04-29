Who thought cream cheese frosting on a sugar cookie would be so delicious

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The Sugar Cookie in Southern Utah uses real butter and real cream cheese and makes everything from scratch and bakes them fresh all day long. They don’t use any artificial preservatives, just like mom used to make. The only thing that’s different is mom didn’t have time to make so many flavors.

The best thing about The Sugar Cookie is you can order them online. The BEST bakery cookies in the state can be ordered online from their website and delivered right to your door.

You love cookies. Your mom loves cookies. Everyone loves cookies. They’re pretty much the most universally beloved dessert. So get your hands on these delicious cookies from The Sugar Cookie in St. George or order them online now.

This story contains sponsored content.