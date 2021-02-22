Who is Chief Jeffrey Thomas?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Chief Thomas is the Community Advocate for February. Chief Thomas is the longest-tenured Salt Lake City Fire Department chief officer and the first African-American fire officer in the State of Utah. He has dedicated his life and career to creating an inclusive and diverse fire service on both a local and national level.

For over 30 years, Chief Thomas has served as a mentor and a role model to many firefighters and fellow officers. He’s always striving for process improvement whether it be related to community outreach, safety, response, leadership development, or communication. He is an active member of the community serving on several boards including the Salt Lake City Exchange Club, NAACP Salt Lake Branch, Black Fire Chief Officers Committee, and formerly Pastor France A. Davis Scholarship Committee. He currently serves the residents of Salt Lake City as the battalion chief responsible for the West side of Salt Lake City on A Platoon.

Chief Thomas is heavily involved in community outreach and encourages more women and people of color to become firefighters.

The Advocates at Driggs, Bills & Day want to shine the spotlight on people throughout Utah who have gone the extra mile to do the right thing. Whether these people have saved the lives of others, helped those in financial need, or simply acted as a friend for someone who needed to be cared for, the Advocates would like to hear from you.

Do you know a person who has helped someone in need or someone that has done community advocacy work? Nominate them!

