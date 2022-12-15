Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Are you looking for a new way to elevate your meals, maybe increase the flavor and make them a little more versatile?

Take a look at these delicious recipes! First we have Hearty Cheese Veggie Casserole!

Ingredients:

8 Oz creamy mushroom soup

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ cup milk

2 cups Cache Valley® Finely Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack

1 lb. precooked frozen green beans

1 lb. precooked frozen broccoli and cauliflower

1 cup breadcrumbs

Directions:

MIX mushroom soup, garlic, milk and Cache Valley® Finely Shredded Cheddar & Monterey Jack in a bowl. Set half cup aside.

PLACE pre-cooked and drained vegetables in a baking dish, stir in half of the cheese mixture.

TOP with breadcrumbs and remaining cheese mix.

BAKE at 350° F for 25 minutes.

REMOVE from the oven once the surface is golden brown and serve this delicious dish inspired by the wholesome goodness of the Valley.

Next up, we have Pizza Grilled Cheese! A yummy treat the kids will love!

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. Cache Valley ® Butter, softened

Butter, softened 2 slices light Italian bread or 1 deli round flat bun

1 tbsp. marinara sauce

Pinch dried oregano

6 slices 25% less fat pepperoni

2 slices Cache Valley® Provolone Cheese

Directions:

HEAT a medium non-stick skillet over medium heat.

SPREAD ½ tbsp. of butter on 1 side of each bread slice or on the outside of the flat bun and place butter-side down on a cutting board or plate.

PLACE 1 slice of cheese onto 1 slice of bread. Top with the marinara sauce, pepperoni and oregano. Finish with the remaining slice of cheese and the 2nd piece of bread, butter-side up.

PLACE the sandwich into the pan, butter-side down.

COVER with a lid and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until bottom slice of bread is golden. Carefully flip the sandwich and continue cooking until the second slice of bread is golden and the cheese has melted.

REMOVE from heat; slice and enjoy.

