(Good Things Utah) Life only gets better with age, and no one believes this more than Ovation Sienna Hills in Southern Utah. Located in sunny St. George, the community for senior residents more closely resembles an oasis in the desert. Opened now for one year, residents love the inviting atmosphere, and seniors from all corners of the country enjoy the pristine community Villas, Assisted Living, and Memory Care programs they offer.

Ovation Sienna Hills has options for seniors at any stage of life whether they require more assisted care or simply want to join a welcoming community of friends their age. Those staying with Ovation Sienna Hills have a variety of entertainment options including social activities, outings, and events. Even better, residents have access to an on-site convenience store and some of the finest dining spots in Southern Utah.

One of the community’s crown jewels is an upscale dining restaurant they call 1861; named after the year that the city of St. George was founded. While you need to be 55 or older for residency, 1861 has opened its doors to anyone and everyone in the city looking for a delicious fine-dining experience. This critically-acclaimed restaurant offers tapas-style dining with an assortment of dazzling and mouth-watering dishes to choose from. Seasonal menus curated by an Executive Chef feature six different culinary options, where customers have a chance to appreciate the look and smell of each meal before consuming. “You’re going to get all kinds of different varieties,” proudly remarks Chef Ken from 1861 at Ovation Sienna Hills.

A popular new approach taken by residents at Ovation Sienna Hills is what they call the snowbird program. The snowbird program allows anyone to join the community for a short-term stay at any time of the year. Seniors find this monthly rental option to be a really good alternative to extended vacations or owning a second home. For short-term stays, both small and large one-bedroom options are available with utilities and culinary credit included in the monthly rate. Snowbirds love having this hassle-free access to all the amenities like a pool, pickleball court, and dog park, without committing to a longer-term stay. In addition, it gives them the ability to try out the program before joining the community more full-time.

To book a tour of Sienna Ovation Hills, in-person or virtual, go to OvationSiennaHills.com or give them a call at 435-236-2750.

