(Good Things Utah) Giving Utahns the perfect way to start the spring season, this year’s Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival is now open and bigger than ever. Running from April 8th through to May 7th, the Tulip Festival imports several hundred thousand tulips every year straight from Holland to give visitors an unforgettable experience roaming through the flowers.

“This is definitely so unique, all the different displays we have,” says Amanda Lundberg, the Signature Experiences Manager at Thanksgiving Point. “We get over 300,000 tulip bulbs imported from the Netherlands every year, and we plant different displays every year. So even if you’ve been in the past, it’s going to look a little bit different.”

Among the sights and smells of the tulips gardens, weekend visitors also have a chance to enjoy things like:

Retail Vendors

Local Food Trucks

Live Performances at the Waterfall Amphitheater

Tulip Tot Playland

Picnic Baskets

8-Person Cabana Rentals

Painting Demonstrations & Classes

Coy Pond

Electric Golf Cart Tours

And much more!

The Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival is located at the Ashton Gardens: 3900 N Garden Drive in Lehi. Admission is time-ticketed, so it’s recommended that visitors reserve their time slot in advance.

For tickets and information, go to thanksgivingpoint.org/tulip-festival.

**This segment contains sponsored content