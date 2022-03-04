(Good Things Utah) Serving the Utah community since 1928, Community Nursing Services is a non-profit that sets the standard for compassionate and high-quality Home Health or Hospice. They offer personalized care to patients and families who have experienced illness or injury; all in the comfort of their own homes. CNS is proud to have a skilled team of nurses, social workers, medical directors, and aides that approach homecare proactively and truly care about the patients they see every day.

In an extra effort to provide home care services to uninsured patients in need, Community Nursing Services is hosting their annual Art & Soup Charity Event. In close partnership with local restaurants and artists, the two-day event gives guests the chance to experience all the culture the Utah community has to offer. Guests have the chance to browse and purchase art from over 50 local artists while sampling delicious soups from 20 local restaurants.

This fundraiser, happening March 16th & 17th at the Salt Palace Convention Center, directly supports the CNS Charitable Care Fund while also giving guests an entertaining event they won’t soon forget. The event features lunch from 11am to 2pm and also dinner from 5pm to 9pm both days. Tickets are available online at www.cns-cares.org/art-and-soup or can be purchased at the door.

As an added bonus, Chef Sullivan joined Good Things Utah to share his famous Swiss Barley Soup recipe. Follow along to make a hearty and scrumptious soup for any occasion.

Swiss Barley Soup by Chef Robert Sullivan

Bunder Gerstensuppe (Swiss Barley Soup)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup carrots (diced)

1/2 cup onions (diced)

1/2 cup celery (diced)

2 quarts chicken stock

1/2 cup raw bacon (diced)

1/2 cup ham (diced)

1/2 cup dry pearl barley

1/2 cup potato (diced)

1 tablespoon APF flour

1/2 pint of cream or milk

1 bay leaf (crushed)

salt (to taste)

pepper (to taste)

2/3 cup chopped parsley (save some for garnish)

few dashes of smoked paprika (optional)

Directions:

Melt butter in a sauce pan. Add bacon and cook on medium heat until almost cooked. Add onions, carrots, and celery. Cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Mix in flour. Cook on medium heat for 3 minutes. Add chicken stock. Mix with whip and simmer. Add dry barley, ham, and potatoes. On medium-high heat, bring to a slow roll and cook until barley is soft (about 40 minutes) Lower heat to medium temperature. Whisk in cream. Adjust flavor with salt and pepper (optional). Prior to serving, garnish with chopped parsley and a dash of smoked paprika.

Note: In a hurry? You can pre-cook the barley ahead of time and add at the last minute. The barley added uncooked does assist in the natural thickening of the soup.