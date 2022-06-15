(Good Things Utah) It’s time to save in style with Downeast Basics for their annual Warehouse Sale — benefitting the Malouf Foundation. This sale, featuring everything from furniture to clothing, will be held on June 24th and 25th in Logan, Utah at 1525 West 2960 South.
Get all the cutest looks this season, for a fraction of the cost with exclusive tees starting at just $5 and more adorable clothes for just $20.
A portion of proceeds from the Warehouse Sale will go directly to the Malouf Foundation, which exists to confront child sexual exploitation, specifically sex trafficking and online abuse. It fulfills its mission by providing education, promoting healing, and furthering advocacy for survivors.
For more information about the Warehouse Sale, go to MaloufFoundation.org/WarehouseSale.
To browse the whole collection, go to DowneastBasics.com
SHORELINE DRESS
- Shift silhouette
- Crew neckline
- Short sleeve
- Length of size M: 41” (length varies slightly by size)
- Knit construction
- Made of 100% cotton
- Import
- Model is 5’8” and wears size XS
BAY DRESS
- Fit and flare silhouette
- V-neckline
- Short sleeve
- Side pockets
- Length of size M: 48” (length varies slightly by size)
- Woven construction
- Made of 100% rayon
- Import
- Model is 5’8” and wears size XS
V-NECK TEE DRESS
- Shift silhouette
- V-neckline
- Removable tie
- Inseam pockets
- Length of size M: 40” (length varies slightly by size)
- Knit construction
- Made of 53% rayon, 45% polyester, and 2% spandex
- Import
- Model is 5’8” and wears size XS
‘SAY YES TO ADVENTURE’ TEE
- Relaxed fit
- Crew neckline
- Short sleeve
- Length of size M: 25.5” (length varies slightly by size)
- Knit construction
- Made of 100% cotton
- Import
- Model is 5’8” and wears size XS
RIO ROLLED DENIM BERMUDA SHORT
- Mid rise
- Button fly
- Five pocket styling
- Inseam: 11”
- Woven construction
- Made of 92% cotton, 6% polyester, and 2% spandex
- Import
- Model is 5’7” and wearing a size 28
OPEN SEA STACKER RING
- Plated in 14-karat gold
- Made of 85% brass, 5% howlite, 5% moonstone, and 5% aventurine
- Width: 20mm
- $1 of each piece purchased goes into the building of restorative care centers across the country to support human trafficking survivors.
SHORE THING NECKLACE
- Plated in 14-karat gold
- Made of 100% brass
- Lobster clasp
- Chain: 16”
- Extender: 2”
- $1 of each piece purchased goes into the building of restorative care centers across the country to support human trafficking survivors.
