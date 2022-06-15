(Good Things Utah) It’s time to save in style with Downeast Basics for their annual Warehouse Sale — benefitting the Malouf Foundation. This sale, featuring everything from furniture to clothing, will be held on June 24th and 25th in Logan, Utah at 1525 West 2960 South.

Get all the cutest looks this season, for a fraction of the cost with exclusive tees starting at just $5 and more adorable clothes for just $20.

A portion of proceeds from the Warehouse Sale will go directly to the Malouf Foundation, which exists to confront child sexual exploitation, specifically sex trafficking and online abuse. It fulfills its mission by providing education, promoting healing, and furthering advocacy for survivors.

For more information about the Warehouse Sale, go to MaloufFoundation.org/WarehouseSale.

To browse the whole collection, go to DowneastBasics.com

SHORELINE DRESS Shift silhouette

Crew neckline

Short sleeve

Length of size M: 41” (length varies slightly by size)

Knit construction

Made of 100% cotton

Import

Model is 5’8” and wears size XS

BAY DRESS Fit and flare silhouette

V-neckline

Short sleeve

Side pockets

Length of size M: 48” (length varies slightly by size)

Woven construction

Made of 100% rayon

Import

Model is 5’8” and wears size XS

V-NECK TEE DRESS Shift silhouette

V-neckline

Removable tie

Inseam pockets

Length of size M: 40” (length varies slightly by size)

Knit construction

Made of 53% rayon, 45% polyester, and 2% spandex

Import

Model is 5’8” and wears size XS

‘SAY YES TO ADVENTURE’ TEE Relaxed fit

Crew neckline

Short sleeve

Length of size M: 25.5” (length varies slightly by size)

Knit construction

Made of 100% cotton

Import

Model is 5’8” and wears size XS

RIO ROLLED DENIM BERMUDA SHORT Mid rise

Button fly

Five pocket styling

Inseam: 11”

Woven construction

Made of 92% cotton, 6% polyester, and 2% spandex

Import

Model is 5’7” and wearing a size 28

OPEN SEA STACKER RING Plated in 14-karat gold

Made of 85% brass, 5% howlite, 5% moonstone, and 5% aventurine

Width: 20mm

$1 of each piece purchased goes into the building of restorative care centers across the country to support human trafficking survivors.

SHORE THING NECKLACE Plated in 14-karat gold

Made of 100% brass

Lobster clasp

Chain: 16”

Extender: 2”

$1 of each piece purchased goes into the building of restorative care centers across the country to support human trafficking survivors.

**This segment contains sponsored content