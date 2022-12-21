SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — A living space reflects personal style and represents your everyday life. This belief is at the core of the mission behind Incredible Dwellings & Beyond — a single destination in the Wasatch Front for all things interior design.
To help clients create a space that suits their personality and lifestyle, the brand was first brought to life in 2015 by Eleanor Ramirez, owner and Lead Designer of Incredible Dwellings & Beyond. Using her natural talent for design, the brand has quickly grown with a flurry of happy clients around the state.
According to Eleanor, there are several factors to remember when designing that perfect space.
- Less clutter means more space to breath
- Sightlines are essential for an intimate space
- The scale of your designs should fit the function of your home
- It’s important to mix and match so the space represents you
Now conveniently located in Salt Lake City, the brand offers a variety of first-class home services including Home Staging, Interior Design, Furniture, and Floral Arrangements. Altogether, this team can help from designing an entire home to accenting a space with exclusive furniture.
And with a 6,000-square-foot showroom featuring a complimentary piece for every style, it’s easy to see why so many clients choose Incredible Dwellings & Beyond.
To learn more, browse their portfolio, and explore services, go online to IncredibleDwelling.com.
