(Good Things Utah) The daytime heat of summer gives way to cozy warm nights spent with close friends and family. While those in Southern Utah are likely enjoying the great outdoors, there’s nothing like winding down the night in a charming establishment like IG Winery.

Located in Cedar City, the IG Winery was founded by winemaker Doug McCombs in 2012 — making it the oldest winery in Southern Utah. The award-winning establishment offers visitors their choice of a variety of signature wines, cocktails, and charcuterie just a short drive from Zion National Park.

Comfort comes first here — featuring a warm fireplace, soft sounds, and casual seating. The surroundings themselves are charming, using repurposed wood and elegant brickwork to make the experience as quaint as possible. During the summer, visitors have the option to be seated on their patio — allowing them to pair the fresh air and sunshine with their selection of delicious beverages.

Visitors can choose from a classic selection of wines like Viognier and Roussanne or red wines like Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon. For those who prefer a cocktail, menu options like Maple Manhattan, Sweet Apple Spice, and Hard Iced Tea are available.

To get even more from the experience, pair any beverage with one of their tasty bites like their Charcuterie Board, Pesto Bread Plate, and — for those with a sweet tooth — the Cocoa Platter.

For more information and to browse their entire menu, go to IGWinery.com or visit them at 59 W Center St in Cedar City, Utah.

Utah Wine Festival 2022

If you’re looking to experience all the culinary wonder our state has to offer, IG Winery is hosting the annual Utah Wine Festival. Explore pleasant flavors and aromas from Utah’s most acclaimed wineries as well as Utah’s best chefs.

On top of the tastings, guests can participate in a variety of fun and engaging events. Event sizes are smaller this season, meaning there will be a limit on the number of tickets sold — so move fast.

Wine connoisseurs and foodies around the state have this wonderful opportunity to gain a better understanding and appreciation for Utah’s local wines and cuisine.

The event will be held in Cedar City from September 2nd to September 4th. Tickets are available to the public starting July 1st.

To purchase tickets and see more details, go to UtahWineFest.com.

