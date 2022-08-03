(Good Things Utah) We’re fortunate that Utah is chock-full of adventure around every corner, and no one knows this better than the hosts of At Your Leisure. Every weekend they bring us some of the most stunning landscapes to explore, all here within our home state.

For this week’s upcoming episode, Chad and Ria are highlighting Utah’s lush trail systems. First, they’re teasing an engaging event series called Utah Outdoor Social Hike where hiking enthusiasts can gather to explore Utah’s wide variety of hiking trails. Then, they’re hopping in ATVs to explore the grand lush trails around Aurora City in Utah. They’ll take a closer look at the small city community along with the exciting new park and campsites opening soon.

Watch a new episode of At Your Leisure every Saturday at 10:30 pm or Sundays at 9 am on ABC4 Utah. To learn more and see previous adventures, visit them online at AYLTV.com.

2022 Red White & Road event

Start up those motorcycles and get ready for this year’s Red White & Road event presented by Steadman’s. This event, with limited openings of 50 motorcycles, is set to follow the historic Highway 12 — considered to be one of the most scenic roads in the United States. Ride along with a group of other motorcycle enthusiasts as you take in all the Southern Utah scenery and fresh air with a Hawaiian Luau dinner feast after to end the journey.

The event is on Friday, September 9th at 7:00 pm or Saturday, September 10th at 8:00 am. Once registered, participants can check in at the Torrey Park Pavilion at 100 North 100 East in Torrey, Utah.

Registration includes:

Lunch

Luau-inspired dinner by award-winning chef

T-Shirts

Prize drawings

For more details and to purchase tickets, click the link here.

