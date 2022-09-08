(Good Things Utah) The premier shopping destination in the state, City Creek Center, is holding a celebration of beauty and wellness for the community this week. From September 5th to 10th, discover the hottest products and deals from the most trending brands in beauty and wellness.

On September 10th, attend their annual event at the fountain courtyard. Starting that morning, get your day going with outdoor fitness events hosted by Albion and Nordstrom at 9 AM.

Make the most of the day with fitness classes, retailer activations, treats, luxury swag, a floral photo wall, and much more.

Guests will also have the chance to participate in activities with brands like Sephora, Fabletics, Macy’s, and Albion. These activities include makeup application, personal stretching consultations, massages, beauty and health advice, and even deluxe samples.

Charlotte Tilbury

“Charlotte believes that everyone deserves to look and feel like the most gorgeous versions of themselves every day using the power of makeup. Charlotte has made it her mission to help women feel confident, beautiful and empowered.”

Pillow Talk Lipstick: “Universally flattering neutral pink lipstick with a long-lasting, buildable, hydrating formula featuring 3D glow pigments to create lips that appear wider and fuller. Now in two shades to suit all skin tones.” Hollywood Flawless Filter: “A customizable, multipurpose primer-highlighter complexion booster that is uniquely blendable and buildable. This product can be used as a primer, foundation, highlighter or on its own for a dewy glow.”

Courtesy: Charlotte Tilbury

Dyson

“A love affair with airflow technology has been at the heart of Dyson’s engineering journey since 1933. The Dyson story focuses on solving problems others ignore, reinventing the outdated and engineering the future.”

Airwrap: “Curl. Shape. Smooth and hide flyaways. With no extreme heat. Temperature control – 3 precise heat settings and a cold shot to set your style.” Supersonic Hair Dryer: “Features five styling attachments engineered for different hair types, including an attachment that hides flyaways in a single pass for a smooth, shiny finish.”

Courtesy: Dyson

La Mer

“1960s, aerospace physicist Dr. Max Huber set out to help heal the appearance of scars he suffered in a lab accident. Pioneering the use of sea kelp and bio-fermentation in skin care, he created Miracle Broth™—the elixir that powers the legendary Crème de la Mer.”

The Concentrate: “Concentrated Miracle Broth™—a super-potent form of the brand’s powerhouse elixir—helps reduce the appearance of visible signs of inflammation and helps visibly calm skin so it can focus on natural renewal. With daily use, skin emerges stronger, more stable and visibly soothed.” Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream: “With a heart of cell-renewing Miracle Broth™, this ultra-rich moisturizer delivers healing moisture and energized repair. Instantly, sensitivities look soothed. Dryness disappears. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, looks more lifted, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished for renewed radiance and rejuvenation.”

Courtesy: La Mer

