SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Your snowy adventure in Deer Valley was a success! Now, it’s time to find somewhere cozy to get the feeling back in those fingers and warm the belly with a nice meal. Lucky for you, just a short way down the mountain, The Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, is ready and waiting to help put the final touches on your winter outing.

Located inside one of the state’s most luxurious hotels, The Goldener Hirsch, this restaurant offers guests an award-winning menu of Bavarian-influenced cuisine. in an elegantly comforting setting.

Everything here is made from scratch and combines a variety of seasonal flavors to make appetizing dishes like Steak Tartare and Red Hen Coq Au Vin.

If you’re in the mood for a smaller bite, they also have amazing pastry options including Sweet Cranberry Scones, Earl Grey Cinnamon Rolls, and Pretzels with Beer Cheese Filling. Even better, choose one of their delicious, crafted cocktails to cleanse the pallet and delight the senses.

For more information and to plan your visit, go online to AubergeResorts.com/GoldenerHirsch.

Taking us along for the ride as she revisits The Goldener Hirsch Restaurant, our friend Katy Sine with Taste Utah sat down to try “Utah’s best-kept pastry secret” for herself.

Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM or find more at TasteUtah.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content