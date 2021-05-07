Where to get Utah’s best Filipino and Asian Fusion dishes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck serves mouth-watering Filipino and Asian Fusion dishes all across Northern Utah. They provide catering and events, delivery, and pick up too.

World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck pride itself on serving up larger portion sizes to make sure you are getting the most for your money. They truly don’t scrimp on serving up big flavors in big bowls. There is no chance you walk away from one of their monster meals with a barely full stomach.

They pride themselves on offering some Asian specialties and dishes that you simply cannot find at other restaurants in Utah! One of their unique dishes is this pork based, Sisig. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients

Pork butt or shoulder

Salt

Pepper

Garlic

Red onions

Yellow onions

Green Onions

Lime

Soy sauce

Fried garlic

Chili peppers (optional)

Chicken liver (optional)

Egg (optional)

Directions

Season pork with salt and pepper.

Baked for 5 hours on 300 degrees

Chop into smaller cube pieces about half-inch thick.

Most every Filipino dish starts with frying garlic and onions for the aroma and taste. Add pork and cook for a couple of minutes.

Add red onions, yellow onions and chili pepper and give it a good mix.

Add soy sauce, salt and lime.

Give it a good mix and place on a hot plate.

Add fried garlic as a garnish and raw egg on top.

Serve with white Jasmin rice.

Want a chance to win catered party for 20-25 people?

If you share a 1-10 minute video to your social media of you or you and your friends/family visiting World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck you could win a catered party for 20-25 people. The video could be visiting the truck or a reaction video “trying World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck for the first time”. The video must show you at World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck, or trying the food once it has been delivered to your door.

You can share the video on social media via Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, or Youtube. You must use the hashtag #worldfamousyumyumparty and complete the entry form with a link to your video.

Submissions will be voted on and the best video will win. On the contest page, fans and your friends and family will be able to vote for their favorite videos each day!

This story contains sponsored content.