Where to get a Bachelors’s Degree for less than $10,000?

Southern Utah University offers a degree for students interested in pursuing a broad education. The Bachelor’s degree in General Studies allows students to manage the direction of their undergraduate education, and select courses from a wide variety of offerings.

A degree in General Studies offers:

A high-quality, flexible education that can be completed 100% online

Preparation to enter a professional field or graduate school

Opportunity to earn academic credit for professional experiences

The General Studies major is a customized program in which the student (in collaboration with, and under the professional guidance of, an academic advisor) develops an undergraduate degree that reflects their particular interests, and meets the University’s graduation requirements. This degree is ideal for self-directed learners. SUU’s online Bachelor of General Studies is an affordable way to earn your degree for only $9,000, earning a quality, affordable, and accredited education at one of the most competitive prices in the nation.

A bachelor’s degree for less than $10,000. The average student’s loan debt is $32,731.This degree costs students $75 per credit, meaning the entire degree program can be completed for $9,000. And that’s before including any qualifying financial aid or scholarships.

The Bachelor of General Studies program is completely online making it accessible to students from all walks of life. All 40 of the preselected courses are online and taught in 7-week sessions so students can balance career, family, and education. With a degree in general studies, you aren’t committed to one lane in your career, due to the nature of the degree, there are a variety of jobs that you can pursue.

Even though the degree is completely online, resources and support are still available to all students. Students receive a personal student success advisor who helps the students plan out their degree and adapt to online learning. Online students are part of a close-knit group that cares about your success.

