(Good Things Utah) Utah Valley Parade of Homes officially opened its doors today, with residents and visitors from all over coming to see the state’s most beautiful homes up for display.
Gatehouse No. 1, one of the premier furniture destinations in Utah County, had the opportunity to design one of the homes featured in this year’s show. Stephanie from Gatehouse joined us on Good Things Utah to talk about the additions they’ve made and where we can go to see it for ourselves!
Gatehouse No. 1: 672 S State St. Orem, Utah 84058
June 9th – June 25th 12pm-9pm (CLOSED Sundays + Mondays)
Get parade tickets at: uvparade.com
Lakeview Tudor (#10)
262 North Bay Drive, Vineyard
- 6 Car Garage
- European Architectural Design
- Exceptional Home Theater & Automation
- Large Gym with Sauna
- Luxury Pool & Spa With Water Features and Fire
- Custom Landscaping Featuring Arched Entryways & Gas Lanterns
- Cobblestone Paver Driveway
- Bonus Room With Climbing Wall
- Guest Area Featuring Full Kitchen, Bedroom & Separate Entrance
- Retractable Patio Screens Enclosing Outdoor Deck
Details
Total Sq Ft: 9,901
Bedrooms: 9
Bathrooms: 7
Half Baths: 1
Price Range: $3-3.5 mil
“Traditional lines of an European Tudor Manor made modern with a coastal twist. The home has both views of the lake & the mountain. Rich textures, metals and fabrics blended in easy-breezy tones to give this lakeside home a relaxed and inviting aesthetic. All of the lighting in the home is from Gatehouse.”
