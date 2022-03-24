(Good Things Utah) Spending time in Southern Utah and looking for a great place to eat? Look no further than Sanchez Mexican Food in Saint George. Since 2014, the restaurant has exploded in popularity because of its savory, authentic Mexican dishes. On their menu, you can find fresh food options like tacos, burritos, tamales, and much more. Some of their popular favorites at this location are dishes like machaca, al pastor tacos, chile Relleno, and chicken empanadas.

The original taste that Sanchez Mexican Food offers have made it a staple in the Saint George community over the last few years. Atmosphere and service play a huge role in the restaurant, where they make a point to treat every customer like family. According to its owners, the most important mission Sanchez Mexican Food has is simply “to serve delicious and authentic Mexican food to Saint George.”

To view the menu at Sanchez Mexican Food, go to SanchezMexicanFood.com or visit the restaurant today at 1418 West Sunset Boulevard in Saint George, Utah.

**This segment contains sponsored content