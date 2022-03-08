(Good Things Utah) Whether they realize it themselves or not, there are amazing women all around the world. Today is International Women’s Day – a full day where we take time to celebrate these strong women in our lives. While the holiday is technically one day only, doTERRA is planning to highlight these amazing women for an entire year.

All year long, doTERRA encourages women everywhere to share their inspiring stories on social media using #evolvetogether. They hope to give women an active platform to share their experiences and support each other as they continue growing.

As added motivation, once a month they’re spotlighting the women of doTERRA by telling their real-life stories of bravery and empowerment. These inspiring stories can be found at doterra.com/evolvetogether.

This month, doTERRA shared the inspirational story of healthcare pioneer Edna Adan Ismail. She’s dedicated her life to improving infant and maternal health in Somaliland. During her time there, Edna trained hundreds of women to become midwives – effectively raising a new generation of women in healthcare. Because of her fierce devotion to providing healthcare by educating the people of Somaliland, doTERRA wanted to take a moment to celebrate Edna and all her life-changing work.

In the months to come, they plan to feature other Wellness Advocates who are continuing to do wonderful things like fundraise for clean water wells in Africa, establish careers in science, and empower the next generation of girls in S.T.E.M.

Keep an eye out for these inspirational stories, and if you’d like to send a gift to the special women in your life, look no further than doTERRA.

**This segment contains sponsored content