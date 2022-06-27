(Good Things Utah) Recovering from addiction is no easy task. And addiction can be a chronic struggle for many, often seeing more continued success from those with the help of family. Research indicates that there’s almost an 80% higher likelihood of long-term sobriety when family members are engaged in the recovery process.

Recognizing the important role close relationships can have in addiction recovery, Renaissance Ranch works hard to strengthen this support system for their clients — providing the community with regularly scheduled Family Addiction Recovery Education Groups.

According to Holly Piper, Family Program Educator: “For the family, it is so important for them to attend a Family Group… Because when you’re living with someone who’s in active addiction, a lot of times you forget about yourself.”

The goal of these Education Groups is to both improve the care of those fighting addiction, while also providing their families with the tools needed to self-heal and support.

Classes take place every Monday through Thursday and are FREE to those in the public that are over 18 years old. These lessons are hosted online via zoom, with webinars also occurring throughout the season.

Topics covered in these classes include lessons on co-dependency, enabling, boundaries, and much more.

For more information, go to www.RenaissanceRanch.net or call them at (855) 736-7262.

2973 W 13800 S, Bluffdale, UT 84065

