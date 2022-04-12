(Good Things Utah) Now’s your chance to grab your kids (or your furry friend) for a picture with an Easter bunny. Found this month in The Shops at South Town in Sandy, the Easter Bunny will be staying to visit for a limited time. From now until April 16th, shoppers can get their photo with the Easter Bunny or get a photo with an actual bunny. It gives families a wonderful way to celebrate the season’s festivities, and come away with a memorable photo.

Don’t forget the many other fun events taking place in The Shops at South Town this spring.

Are the kids looking for something else fun to do while shopping? Bring them by for Kids’ Club this Thursday, April 14th where they can do crafts, see a live DJ, and maybe get a special visit-in-person from the Easter Bunny. Find more info by clicking HERE.

Are you a mom looking for a fun night out? Grab your tickets to the Mom’s Night Out event on May 5th in The Shops at South Town. The night starts with a paint session led by a professional Paint Mixer Artist, followed by cocktails/mocktails, and also various exciting giveaways including a free Sephora gift card. Tickets are sold in pairs, so grab your gal pal today and purchase them before they sell out. Get your tickets by clicking the link HERE.

Also happening this spring, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is hosting a fundraising walk to help in the fight against Type 1 Diabetes. With over 4,000 participants expected to be there, the JDRF Walk will be an amazing opportunity to join the community in the fight against the condition. Buy your tickets and find out where to donate by clicking HERE.

The Shops at South Town have something for everyone in the family. See the wide array of stores, restaurants, and other attractions at 10450 S State Street in Sandy. For a full list of events happening there this spring, go to ShopsAtSouthTown.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content