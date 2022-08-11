(Good Things Utah) Are you and your kids prepared for the new school year? There’s a lot that must be done before our little ones can start that first day, but not much time left to do it all. Luckily for us, The Shops at South Town offers Utah residents a one-stop shop for everything you’ll need to get them going.

This fall, The Shops at South Town is featuring some amazing deals on back-to-school gear from a variety of stores. But you’ll want to move fast — these deals won’t last long. We’ve found a few great offers below for you to visit on your next trip to The Shops at South Town.

For more information, go online to ShopsAtSouthTown.com.

(SEE DETAILS ON STORE DISCOUNTS BELOW)

Back-To-School Giveaway

Share your favorite part of going back to school for a chance to win a prize-filled locker. There will be 20 keys given to lucky contestants and 6 of them will unlock one of the prize-filled lockers worth up to $500.

Submissions must be from Utah residents enrolled in a local school and able to participate in the giveaway. If the participant is under 18, a parent or guardian over age 18 must be present. Contestants will be contacted via email and text by August 18th.

The winners will be announced on social media @ShopSouthTown. Follow for more chances to win.

To learn more about this giveaway and enter, click the link here.





JCPenney Salon Get your little ones looking their best with professional haircutting services for only $12! (visit online)

Bohme 15% OFF your purchase — exclusively for teachers! (visit online)

Maurices 15% OFF your purchase — exclusively for teachers! (visit online)

Target Save $10 when you spend $40 or more on toddler and kids’ clothing and shoes! (visit online)

Buckle Find the hottest styles for less, only this back-to-school season. (visit online)

Barber League Get your favorite sports team, logo, or custom design with your haircut! $1 per minute with a minimum $10 additional charge. (visit online)

Sanctuary Day Spa & Salon Build your own package and receive 10% off parties of 3 or more! (visit online)

**This segment contains sponsored content