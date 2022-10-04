(Good Things Utah) It’s common for Utah franchises offering chicken meals to have long lines of customers daily. We here in the ‘beehive state’ certainly can’t get enough quality chicken, despite having so few choices in comparison to other areas of the nation. Luckily, there’s a new name in town as of late that specializes in top-notch chicken finger meals.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was originally founded in 1996 by Todd Graves — a fry cook and cashier with dreams of opening a chicken finger restaurant. Now, through his exceptionally hard work and determination in the face of adversity, Raising Cane’s is one of the largest chicken-focused chains in the nation.

According to Linda with Raising Cane’s Midvale: “We like to work hard and have fun. Our mission is to take pride in what we do serving the perfect box… Fast, clean, friendly, and fun.”

Unlike their complicated peers, Raising Cane’s sticks to the essential menu items including its signature breaded Chicken Fingers, crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries, Texas Toast, and the one-and-only Cane’s Sauce.

Officially open to the Midvale community, the sixth Utah location for Raising Cane’s is causing quite a stir among chicken finger fanatics. With each piece hand-dipped and marinated in batter, customers are sure to leave with a full belly. Families can choose from a variety of combos, perfect for any gathering and especially game day.

And the best part about this savory destination? It’s open for business 7 days a week.

Deena and Surae tried their hands at serving customers from this new location in Midvale. Visit today at 890 E Fort Union Blvd.

To learn more and browse the menu, go online to RaisingCanes.com.

