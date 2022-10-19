(Good Things Utah) Big savings have landed for a limited time at our go-to destination for all the best looks in lifestyle and fashion. Downeast Home and Clothing are hosting a Semi-Annual Clearance Sale from now through October 23rd.

Start the celebration with Downeast Home by taking advantage of up to 40% OFF select items. There’s something for every cozy living space here including the popular Caroline Dining Table and Ryker 5-Piece Power Sectional.

Mix and match your furniture and decor with Downeast Home by discovering new and exciting items exclusive to the brand. They have an impressive selection, each designed to be equal parts stylish and comfortable.

To browse the collection, go online to DowneastHome.com.

Take your wardrobe to new heights without breaking the bank. Downeast is helping by offering an additional 60% OFF of Sale Clothing and Accessories.

Find a designer look for any occasion from Blazers and Tops to Dresses and Denim. Top off the outfit with a piece from the Jewelry for a Cause collection, which donates $1 to the building of restorative care centers with each purchase.

Get your favorite fall fashion for even less this season. All sale items are final sales and not eligible for return or exchange.

For more information and to browse styles, go online to DowneastBasics.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content