MOAB, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When visiting southeast Utah and staying at Red Cliffs Lodge, get ready to dine on delicious authentic “old west” grub with a modern twist. The hub of the culinary offerings at Red Cliffs Lodge is The Cowboy Grill.

The Cowboy Grill is open for breakfast Monday through Sunday year-round from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM. Dinner is served daily from 5:30 PM to CLOSE. Dinner reservations are required, please call 435-259-2002 to make a reservation, or go online.

On the menu you can expect to find steaks, pork chops, chicken, trout, lamb, fresh salads, roasted veggies, beans and so much more.

Click here to discover more about The Cowboy Grill and other delicious destinations at Red Cliffs Lodge.

