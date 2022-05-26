(Good Things Utah) It’s easy to say that the housing market is pretty overwhelming right now. With home prices rising, and options being limited, many homeowners have considered using this opportunity to sell their homes for a profit.

If you’re a homeowner looking to sell, make sure you know all the options. In cases this important, it’s always best to seek help from a professional.

One of the most trusted real estate brokers in Salt Lake City is Chalker Properties, LLC. Working hand-in-hand with clients, Chalker has successfully helped many Utah homeowners sell or buy a property with its simple process and targeted marketing plans.

Along with rising costs for homes, there are also exponentially more home investors looking to take full advantage of the market instability.

“…you might have gotten a text or a phone call asking if you want to sell, and they’ll give you a price. My advice: Don’t do it!” says Charisse Walker, owner of Chalker Properties. “The reason why is because there are so many other options… a lot of people selling their homes, and they’re losing tens of thousands of dollars.”

Chalker Properties ensures every one of its clients has an amazing buying or selling experience. The brand’s focus on relational business earned them a reputation as one of Utah’s most trusted brokers and advisors.

“We are passionate about making sure all of the homeowners — before they put their home on the market or sell to that cash buyer — they know exactly what their options are.”

For more information, visit them online at ChalkerProperties.com or follow along on social media at @ChalkerProperties.





