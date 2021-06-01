When is the right time to get a routine well-woman health check-up?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some women have put off routine well-woman health check-ups, cancer screenings, such as Pap smears, mammograms, and colonoscopies. There are different health screenings recommended at every phase of a woman’s life.

“Sometimes women get so focused on taking care of everyone else, they don’t make time to take care of their own health,” said Katrina Jensen, RN, from Intermountain Healthcare.

If you’ve put off some of those visits or screenings, it’s time to get in for those with either your Ob/Gyn or family practice provider or midwife who can provide additional information about common women’s health concerns including:

Irregular or painful menstrual cycles

Fertility and birth control

Menopause questions

Hormone imbalances

Depression, anxiety or mood disorders

Recommended health screenings for women include:

HPV vaccine to prevent the human papillomavirus virus that can cause cervical cancer and other cancers is recommended as early as age 11, up to about age 26.

Pap smears to check for cervical cancer every 1-3 years after age 18

Annual mammogram screenings for breast cancer after age 40 or earlier if have a history of cancer in the family

Colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer beginning at age 50 or earlier if have a history of cancer in the family

Bone density screenings for osteoporosis for women over age 65 or at risk for fractures

With the COVID vaccine now widely available, it’s recommended that mammogram screening be done either before getting the COVID vaccine or delayed until at least four weeks after receiving your final COVID vaccine dose.

For more information visit these links about women’s health or cancer screenings on intermountainhealthcare.org

For behavioral health concerns call the free Intermountain Emotional Support Hotline at 1-833-442-2211 available seven days a week from 10 am to 10 pm.

This story contains sponsored content.