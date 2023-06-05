SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Otoplasty, or ear pinning surgery, is the surgical reshaping of the outer ear to correct deformities or improve the aesthetic appearance. Otoplasty surgery is most commonly performed to correct overly prominent or protruding ears. Ear pinning surgery is an outpatient surgery that can be done under light sedation in the surgical center or under local anesthetic in the Utah Facial Plastics office.

Patients seeking ear pinning surgery often report being bullied and teased as children.

Learn more about Utah Facial Plastics otoplasty services online

for more information about services and deals. Or call 801-776-2220 to schedule an appointment.

Utah Facial Plastics is the recipient of “Best Cosmetic Office and Best Med Spa” for 2023 Best of State and Best of SLC awards. Utah Facial Plastics has 3 double-board certified facial plastics surgeons who specialize in procedures of the face and neck.

