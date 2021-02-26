What’s the most common skin issue in Utah?

Skin by D uses cutting-edge technology and award-winning skincare to improve the skin on cellular levels and their programs treat a variety of skin conditions. In Utah, there is a lot of sun damage that needs help with regular maintenance. The treatments are tailored to each of their client’s individual needs. Skin by D aims to help clients feel confident in their own skin while helping their skin reach its optimal functioning potential.

Darcy Debernarde, the owner of Skin By D, is a highly sought-after beauty industry consultant, being named as one of Dermascope Magazine’s, “Skin Saviors: 45 Faces of the Industry” in 2020. Darcy began her career in product sales in 2005 where she discovered her passion for skincare and decided to become a licensed esthetician. She quickly discovered she had a desire to help those with problematic skin conditions. Her focus became on individuals with scarring, rosacea, acne, psoriasis, pigmentation, and other difficult-to-treat skin conditions.

During the consultation process, Darcy does a detailed review of her client’s skin history to make sure she can provide the best possible care. Darcy first analyzes and evaluates a patient’s skin, reviews health and other factors that affect their skin, and then develops a customized skin revision plan for them. No one gets a canned out-of-the-box treatment from Skin by D.

Darcy works with one of the most advanced skincare systems in the industry that can only be used by certified and trained professional-DMK. DMK is the only company in the world to utilize the beneficial effects of transfer messenger enzymes. Enzymes are living substances that regulate health and work with certain minerals in the body to form a natural system of antioxidants that fight corrosive free radicals. Where some cosmetic facial treatments may only act on the surface of the skin, DMK Enzyme Treatments work with the skin.

Book a consultation with Skin by D and receive FREE skincare product credit.

This story contains sponsored content.