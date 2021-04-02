What’s the difference between ice cream and gelato?

Summer is almost here and we can almost guarantee you’ll be searching for a cold treat to cool you down once things get hot. Are you someone who prefers gelato, ice cream, or perhaps even a popsicle? Although it may be difficult to tell the difference between ice cream and gelato, these go-to frozen desserts are quite distinct from one another.

In recent years, gelato’s popularity has skyrocketed in Utah, which has a lot of people wondering what sets it apart from the ice cream itself. It’s true, both ice cream and gelato are made with dairy products and both contain milk fat, but because ice cream traditionally has more cream, gelato has been touted as a “healthier” option.

Gelato is also way smoother than the ice cream we know. It’s silkier, more elastic, and feels denser in your mouth. It’s best to eat authentic Italian gelato that is served the right way, made with the right ingredients, and is fresh to taste, but where can you find such authenticity in the middle of the western United States?

Gelato is also way smoother than the ice cream we know. It's silkier, more elastic, and feels denser in your mouth.

